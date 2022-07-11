EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Athletics has updated its tailgating times to allow fans to show up earlier for afternoon and night games.

In the past, fans were allowed to set up tailgates on campus at 7 a.m. for noon starts, 9 a.m. for the 4 p.m. kickoffs, and 1 p.m. for night games.

But now, the new policy lets fans start tailgating at 7 a.m. for all kickoffs from noon to 4 p.m., and at 11 a.m. for night games. However, those times are for games on Saturday, so for the occasional game on Friday, the times may vary.

“We are excited to host our loyal passionate fans once again for an exciting home schedule at Spartan Stadium,” MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller said. “These are two steps in our unwavering commitment to improve the gameday fan experience.”

MSU also has updated the bag policy for Spartan Stadium. Fans can now bring clear bags into the game, in addition to some other options.

Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bag, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap

The athletic department said exceptions can be made for medical issues, children, or dietary items.