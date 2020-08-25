MSU officials say they will not lower tuition this fall, here’s why.

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) A growing number of students at Michigan State University are demanding the school lower tuition this fall, saying the $25,000-50,000 price tag is too much for remote learning.

“Even expensive online courses aren’t going to amount to what you’re charging for college tuition,” says Tyler Weisner.

Weisner is a senior at MSU, he started a petition a few weeks ago and right now it has more than 1,000 signatures. There are others gaining traction as well.

Earlier this month MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. sent out a statement saying,

“The university incurs costs related to course design, professional development, increased technology and the hardware needs of students and faculty….For these reasons, MSU is not offering tuition discounts at this time.”

In response, Weisner said “Okay that’s fine that you guys are arguing that you’re going to charge more [sic] because you have more outgoing costs or whatever, but we want to see the breakdown of that.”

MSU officials say the additional costs went towards training more than 1,000 faculty members on online course development. The university passed out web-kits to staff, and web cameras for students in need during last Springs semester. Additionally, officials say they upgraded software and licenses so the IT team can troubleshoot 24/7.

Ultimately, Weisner says regardless of if MSU lowers tuition or not, he will stay a Spartan because its too costly to switch this late in his educational journey.