EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Chicken on the loose!

Pat and Kari from Michigan State University’s Parking Services Division saw a chicken wandering around campus near Red Cedar Road and Trowbridge Road on Tuesday, and came to the rescue.

After doing a little detective work, they figured out she laid an egg while walking around the area.

MSU Police and Public Safety said thanks to Pat and Kari, the mother hen and her egg are now safe on a nearby farm.

“Great work to the parking team for saving Ms. Chicken and not letting her ruffle your feathers ,” MSU Police said.