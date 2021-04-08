MSU plans to open a student-only vaccination clinic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is setting up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic specifically for its students.

It will open on Friday by appointment only at the MSU Pavilion for Agricultural and Livestock Education. Students will be able to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes after a new survey found more than 80% of MSU students want to get the COVID-19 vaccine if it is available. About 12% said they were unsure about getting the vaccine, and 7.5% said they would not get it.

“Vaccines transform our ability to deal with COVID-19, but the real challenge has been about access,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. in a press release. In addition to leading MSU, Stanley is an expert in infectious disease.

“We are thrilled to now have the ability to provide a safe and effective, single-dose vaccine directly to our student population, who overwhelmingly want to receive one. The more people who get vaccinated, the closer we get to a more typical fall semester.”

Michigan State is already working with the Ingham County Health Department to help administer vaccines to the population at large.