MSU Police, dive teams searching Red Cedar River for missing GVSU student

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police have blocked off part of Lot 67, which is near Jenison Field House and the Red Cedar River.

Dive team equipment can be seen as well as an MSUPD Incident Command vehicle. MSUPD told 6 News that the lot is being used as a staging area for Michigan State Police marine units.

MSUPD has been searching for 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He was last seen at Michigan State University’s campus leaving Yakeley Hall on Friday, Oct. 29th.

Santo is not an MSU student but was visiting friends, and police say he may have been walking by the Brody Neighborhood.

Police confirmed to 6 News that the search is related to Santo.

Grand Valley State University said today that Santo is a student at its school.

“Officials from GVSU and MSU have been in continual contact beginning this weekend. President Mantella has spoken to the Santo family to express the university’s concern and care, and our housing and counseling staffs have been working with Brendan’s roommates and friends. The Grand Valley Police Department and the Michigan State Police are remaining in close touch as the search continues. This is obviously a stressful time, and our hearts are with those closest to Brendan.”

He was last seen in grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

Santo is 5 ’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

Michigan State Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the search with special units. They have so far conducted searches on foot, by helicopter, drone, and boat.

The investigation has included interviewing anyone who last had contact with Santo. Authorities were able to determine this by viewing surveillance cameras, reviewing cellular, smartphone, and GPS data.

If you have any information please contact Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.