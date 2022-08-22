EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with Michigan State University Police and Public Safety provided an update Monday about a ‘bias incident’ that occurred in early August.

Michigan State University’s first openly non-binary student government president said in a statement that someone used menstrual hygiene pads to make a hateful symbol on their office door on Aug. 12.

MSU Police said they responded to the situation around 9 a.m.

According to an official statement, Jo Kovach says they woke up to calls and messages from colleagues full of apologies and support, but Kovach said that they had no idea what had happened.

The incident happened some time between Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12, Kovach said.

That’s when someone took a few of the free menstrual hygiene pads that the student government offers in its lobby and created a hateful symbol on the door of the student president’s personal office.

MSU Police told 6 News they were unable to determine exactly what the symbol was and said the incident has been determined ‘non-criminal.’

In the statement, Kovach said, “Hatred does not have a home at Michigan State University. The Spartans that I have met during my time at MSU stand up for one another and work together to build a campus free of hate. I am non-binary and I will continue to take up space and be loud about it.”

MSU Police said the case was referred to the Bias Incident Response Unit, who made contact with Kovach and gave them resources for the situation.

“MSU Police and Public Safety’s Bias Incident Response Unit collaborates daily with community partners to combat bias on campus and we stand with the student affected in this case,” MSU Police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety at 517-355-2221.