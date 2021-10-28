MSU Police track down person who threatened redistricting commission

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU Police and Public Safety have released a statement regarding a threat made against the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission yesterday.

The redistricting commission had to delay a meeting yesterday after they received a threat via email.

In addition, the Commission is currently in hot water with local organizations over the decision to hold a closed floor meeting yesterday.

MSU’s Public Information Officer Chris Rozman released the following to 6 News regarding the threat:

“As we indicated yesterday, MSU Police and Public Safety received a report of a threatening email that was sent to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission during their meeting at the MSU Union. The MSU Police Digital Forensics and Cyber Crime Unit, including one of our detectives assigned to the FBI Cyber Crime Task Force, immediately conducted an investigation pursuing all available leads.

“MSUPD and the FBI were able to identify the individual who made the threat. Last night, special agents interviewed the individual and family members, who were all cooperative.

“The agents assessed this individual had neither the means nor the opportunity to carry out the threat. We remain confident that there is no current or pending threat to the community from the individual responsible for the post. We value our partnership with the community and appreciate those who stepped forward to report this information.”

There are questions about whether the person was able to fully understand the consequences of their actions.