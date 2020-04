East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Police have identified a suspect involved in a sexual assault that happened on March 31.

The suspect has been sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to MSU Police.

The sexual assault occurred at Wilson Hall on the MSU campus. The victim reported unwanted, inappropriate physical contact.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.