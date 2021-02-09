MSU police investigate report of sexual assault on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Tuesday the Michigan State University Police Department reported they were investigating a report of sexual assault on campus.
According to university police Public Information Officer Chris Rozman, the alleged assault occurred on January 30th in Case hall.
Detectives with the MSU Police Special Victims Unit are conducting a detailed and thorough investigation.
Michigan State University has many supportive services available for relationship violence and sexual misconduct. If you or anyone you need assistance, you can check out the resources below.
- Center for Survivors, 517-355-3551
- Safe Place, 517-355-1100
- CAPS, 517-355-8270
- University Ombudsperson, 517-353-8830
- Employee Assistance Program, 517-355-4506