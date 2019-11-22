MSU Police investigating an indecent exposure

The MSU Police Department is investigating an incident of an indecent exposure.

The MSU Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this truck and/or the person using this truck.

The person driving the vehicle is estimated to be a white male, between the ages of 20-30 years old and approximately 6’1” with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barb Reblin at ReblinB@police.msu.edu or by phone at 517-884-9409. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our Submit Tips app on this page or you can text MSUPD to CRIMES (274637) along with your anonymous tip.

