MSU Police release sketch of sex assault suspect

Michigan
There is a police artist sketch now of the suspect in connection with a sexual assault on the Michigan State University campus early last month.

Police say the attack happened September 8 at the South Research Pavilion/Livestock Buildings.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11”, dark hair, wearing green and black plaid shirt and jeans.

If you have any information about the assault or may recognize the suspect, please contact MSU Police Detective Schroeder at SchroederA@police.msu.edu

