MSU police searching for man in robbery investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU Police and Public Safety are asking for your help in identifying a man who is linked to a robbery on campus.

According to a Facebook post, the robbery happened outside of Berkey Hall on Sept. 22.

A Timely Warning was issued the same day of the robbery.

If you or anyone has information regarding the man pictured above, contact Detective Guadiano at (517) 432-7924 or GuadianoC@police.msu.edu.

You can also send in tips anonymously by texting MSUPD to CRIMES (274637) with your tip, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP (7867) or by clicking here.