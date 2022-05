EAST LANSING, MICH. – (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing student.

22-year-old Nicole Kuang last spoke to her family on May 7, at 10:00 a.m. She is 5 Foot 5 inches tall, 120 pounds and possibly wearing glasses.

Kuang was last seen wearing a light-blue zip-up hoodie, a pink and light red t-shirt, and black and white converse shoes.

If you have any information call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.