MSU posts fliers to raise awareness about cultural sensitivity

East Lansing, Mich. — Michigan State University is using posters to educate students on cultural sensitivity this Halloween.

The following footage of the fliers comes from our media partners at WXYZ.

The school has posted fliers on campus asking, “is your costume racially, ethnically or culturally biased?”

The fliers break down the differences between cultural appropriation versus appreciation. Reaction to the fliers have been mixed, according to our media partners at WXYZ.

“The first priority of students here is to learn. they’re here for their degree and to get their career later on and so this doesn’t fall in line with MSU’s job,” one student said.

“I really don’t think that it’s too much too ask for people to not appropriate another culture. I think more university’s should take a stance against things like this. Especially times that we have today where there’s so many issues going on with race and what not,” another student, Yancy Wingard, said.

A MSU spokesperson said the university is not saying students can’t dress that way. The university wants students to know how their costumes can be misinterpreted.

