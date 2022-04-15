EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is gearing up to host its annual spring football game and the Izzo Legacy 5K Run, Walk, Roll event on Saturday, April 15.

It’s a big day for MSU fans, as both events work to share the message of building the spartan community.

People will start to arrive for events on the campus as early as 8:00 a.m.

The Izzo 5k Run, Walk, Roll event is set to kick off on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

The mission of the race is to connect the community as a whole by fundraising and celebrating fitness, spartan spirit, and Coach Izzo’s Legacy.

Coordinators say the event was purposely set to be on the same day as the spring game, so participants could finish the race at the stadium, just before the spring football game.

Admission is free to the the football game that begins at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Stadium gates will open up at 12:30 p.m.

MSU police say most parking will be free tomorrow, but want to warn people that there may be some slow downs on major roadways such as Grand River Ave. These back ups will stem from the Izzo event that will have participants lined up along the side.

“We have additional officers working, and we have a robust safety and security plan in place to keep our Spartans safe, and make sure that we have a friendly and safe experience here on campus,” said MSU Communications Manager Dana Whyte.

Those looking to sign up for the Izzo event or just donate can still do so by clicking here.