MSU President meets with sexual assault survivors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. met with sexual assault survivors in the MSU community tonight.

The meeting was held at the MSU Union on Michigan State’s campus at 6 p.m.

There are three meetings scheduled over the next two weeks to give survivors a chance to voice their concerns and offer ideas to help better the university.

Tana Fedewa, the director of the Center of Survivors at MSU, says this is a chance for the president to understand survivors and their stories.

“There’s a lot of different voices in a lot of different experiences A lot of people that felt like they haven’t had a place here or don’t want to know what it’s like to live with that sort of trauma,” said Fedewa.

She added that the president is willing to meet with them sends a positive message.

“I think that President Stanley really sitting down and listening and really engaging with people to understand what it’s like for survivors here at MSU is a really big step in the right direction,” said Fedewa.

The feedback from these meetings will be looked at and evaluated along with the campus-wide “No More” climate survey that was taken last spring. President Stanley and the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Advisory Workgroup will look at the feedback and data and develop a plan to change the cultural climate at MSU.

The second meeting is scheduled for October 10th from 6-8 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library and this meeting give the survivors a chance to talk about the Larry Nassar case. The final meeting is set for October 16th and is online for survivors who may not be comfortable meeting in person.

To respect the survivors privacy and time with the president, 6 news did not go inside the meeting.