MSU President Stanley speaks on racial relations and safer at home order

President Samuel Stanley spoke with 6 news today on various topics two which include the Safer at home order being lifted and another topic on racial relations across the country and at Michigan State University.

Stanley says he agrees with the Governor’s decision to lift the order because cases in Michigan are stabilizing but people need to make sure they are still taking the same precautions as before.

” It’s all about personal responsibility its not a license now to behave in reckless ways. we really have to take care of each other we’ve learn more about the disease, its transmission and its impact o were better prepared for it,” says Stanley

He also talked about racial relations at MSU. The university has been dealing with many racial incidents for years.

Some incidents include toilet paper on a door which looked like a noose, black figures hanging from a Christmas tree at the Wharton center, and racist images posted during a community zoom meeting.

Stanley says hes coming up with a strategic plan to make sure students at MSU feel safe.

“What can we do with concrete steps that we can implement to make a difference in terms of recruiting more students of color and supporting more students of color.”

Stanley says the only way MSU can be successful is if racial issues stop an dpeople become more welcoming on campus.