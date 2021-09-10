MSU releases important information for game day, masks encouraged

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spartan Stadium will be bustling with fans tomorrow, in anticipation of the game tomorrow against Youngstown State.

Michigan State Athletics has issued the following guidelines for masking:

All individuals are required to wear masks indoors in all Michigan State campus buildings. With this policy in place, face coverings must be worn by everyone in attendance when in an indoor area of Spartan Stadium, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor face covering requirement includes, but is not limited to, the concourse of Spartan Stadium, restrooms, elevators, indoor suite and club areas and the press box.

Face coverings will not be required but are encouraged in the outdoor seating bowl of Spartan Stadium.

For the safety of guests and staff, working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Spartan Stadium.

Parking and tailgate lots are set to open at 7:00 a.m., with kick-off set for noon tomorrow.

To access any other gameday necessities, see the list below:

• COVID Ticket Policies

• Campus Maps and Directions

• Gameday Answers

• No-Bag Policy

• Parking Information

• Recyling & Sustainability

• Severe Weather Plan

• Spartan Stadium Information

• Spartan Stadium Evacuation Plan

• Tailgating Information & Policies

• Ticket Information

• Concessions Map