EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is now renovating its football complex and getting rid of a large amount of MSU football memorabilia, which will be auctioned off.

The items will go to the highest bidder at the open auction that will be held online, at the MSU Surplus Store’s website.

Officials are expecting a large response, and will begin auctioning items off at 11:00 a.m. Monday.

The University Board approved renovations for the Skandalaris Football Center earlier this year.

The building’s first phase of renovations is now underway, allowing fans the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of items ranging from MSU equipment to MSU decorations.

According to officials, there’s over 200 items up for auction. Many of these items will be listed on the MSU Surplus Store’s website.

Each auction will last for three days and the highest bidder for each item will be notified.

Officials at the store say it is first come first serve and they anticipate a large turnout for bidders.