MSU reports nearly 10,000 COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 dashboard

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Classes have been in session for a few weeks for Spartans, and COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

According to MSU’s testing and reporting dashboard, weekly cases have increased from 46 during the week of Aug. 30 to 95 cases the week of Sept. 6.

With approximately 9,347 tests administered since Aug. 1, testing rates have been steadily increasing each week.

The data collected is done through MSU’s Early Detection Program, which includes mandatory students, faculty and staff with COVID-19 vaccine exemptions, as well as any volunteers that select to participate.

Other COVID-19 detectors include symptomatic student testing at Olin Health Center and self-reports to the university’s COVID-19 Triage Line.

The university states that they are aware of 242 cases of COVID-19 among students and 64 cases among faculty and staff since the week of Aug. 2.