MSU researcher gets $1.3M grant to study gun violence

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A criminal justice researcher at Michigan State University has landed a $1.3 million grant to investigate a new legal tool designed to reduce the risk of gun violence.

The two-year grant from the National Collaborative for Gun Violence Research will investigate “extreme risk protection orders,” which temporarily ban someone from buying guns if they are considered to be at a high risk for suicide.

MSU Associate Professor April Zeoli will study different facets of those laws across six states and determine whether they actually reduce suicide risk in a population.

She says, because those orders are so new, there is very little research on their effectiveness.

