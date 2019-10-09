MSU researchers find gender specific depression neurons

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) --- Michigan State University leaders say they continuously work to help sexual assault survivors on campus after the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar was a former MSU who doctor assaulted hundreds of female athletes.

Last year, the MSU Sexual Assault Program welcomed a support dog named Justice. Seeing the impact Justice has made on campus so far has inspired the new "Justice Heals" program at MSU.