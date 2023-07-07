LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 26,000 gun-related crimes from robberies to murders happened in Michigan in 2021 according to data put together by Michigan State University.

Criminal Justice Professor Scott Wolfe said the Michigan Justice Statistics Center is looking to expand on their work of teaming up with local police departments.

He hopes breaking down this type of data for the public and lawmakers will create a better understanding of the issue.

Out of 26,720 gun crimes in Michigan in the year 2021, 48% involved violence cases.

Of those violent incidents, more than three-quarters were aggravated assault, followed by robberies, murder and manslaughter.

In mid-Michigan, Jackson county had the most gun crime cases with 27 incidents reported per 10,000 people.

Wolfe said the data comes from their work with Michigan State Police and he hopes it can provide guidance on how to tackle this issue.

“What we see every summer, is general upticks in a lot of different types of crime right, firearms violence being one of those types for crime. And when we are having public discussions on why is there an uptick, what’s causing it, what can we do to address it, the first thing you need to look at is what do the data actually say, how big is the problem, where is the problem concentrated,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe said it takes a long time to compile this much data, which is why we’re seeing 2021 stats now. He hopes to see data from last year soon to start comparing trends.