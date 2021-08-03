MSU School of Packaging gets $10.8 million donation from Amcor

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University School of Packaging has received a $10.8 million gift from Amcor.

The gift will go towards establishing an endowed faculty position to focus on sustainability and to help renovate the School of Packaging.

The gift is the largest corporate gift the university has ever received.

“We are grateful to Amcor for its support and recognition of MSU’s leadership in packaging education,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said. “Sustainability presents tremendous challenges and opportunities to the packaging industry, and this gift will help equip the MSU School of Packaging to be a vital contributor to those efforts.”

MSU said the new faculty position that will be able to do significant research, start new collaborative projects and create new opportunities for students.

“The endowment for a faculty position for sustainability and the circular economy, represents Amcor’s shared commitment with MSU to excellence and innovation in the future of packaging,” said Matt Daum, director of the MSU School of Packaging.

“This investment in the School of Packaging is not only exciting for Amcor, it’s important to the future of the industry and to responsible packaging in the U.S.,” said Amcor CEO Ron Delia. “We’re making significant progress in how we design and how we recycle packaging. The students at MSU’s School of Packaging today will be the packaging leaders that will lead this ongoing push for responsible packaging tomorrow.”

MSU’s packaging building was last updated in 1986 and they said they hope the new renovations will keep them at the top of the field.

MSU Provost Theresa Woodruff, Ph.D., said he thinks teaming up with Amcor will be very beneficial for the university.

“As the first program of its kind, MSU’s School of Packaging has a longstanding track record of providing high-quality education for students in the discipline of packaging and conducting research that advances the science and technology of the packaging industry,” Woodruff said. “This gift will help MSU remain a leader in educating an innovative group of future packaging industry professionals and entrepreneurs.”

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Amcor employs about 47,000 in 40 countries around the world. Amcor’s U.S. sales are around $12.5 billion.