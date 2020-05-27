MSU set to bring students back on campus in fall

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The question of whether Michigan State University would be holding in-person classes this fall has apparently been answered.

In a message the MSU community, President Samuel Stanley Jr. said “We will begin classes Wednesday, Sept. 2, as previously scheduled. There will be both in-person and online components to instruction in the fall semester. We plan to end all in-person instruction on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with remaining instruction, study sessions and final examinations moving remotely for the remaining three weeks of the semester. Students will have the option of returning to their permanent residences for the Thanksgiving holiday and not returning to campus, or remaining on campus until the semester ends.”

Stanley adds in his message that some students may choose to not return to campus for health or any number of other reasons.

The university is working to offer remote and online classes.

He also added that social distancing and wearing masks will be important and large gatherings will be strictly limited and regulated.

Stanley also said that the university is hoping to return to the traditional fall break in the future, but did not offer more details.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online