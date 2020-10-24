MSU Sorority raises awareness and money for breast cancer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking at Greek life on college campuses from the outside, it might be hard to get past some stereotypes, like partying and cliques.

But there’s another side of Greek Life many people do not see.

And that is philanthropy.

Ever greek chapter across the nation has a designated cause.

Shea Ward is a philanthropy chair for Zeta Tau Alpha at MSU.

She said for the 200-member sorority, it’s all about stressing the importance of breast cancer education on MSU’s campus.

“We just really emphasize learning the warning signs…the symptoms and how to check yourself and what to look for..what not to look for.”

“1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime..so we as an organization of women are really empowered by the fact that we can use our sisterhood to come together and really just make an impact. We always say were trying to make 1 in 8 to none in 8.”

During the past two years, the sorority said it has raised more than $20,000 for the Bright Pink American Cancer Society.

“Around Valentine’s day we will open up to the public to order a bouquet of flowers for somebody in east Lansing area,” Ward said.”Then we match our orders and bring a bouquet to sparrow hospital and give it to patients on Valentine’s Day.”

An event like this takes months of planning but Shea said seeing the fighters makes it all worth it.

“its definitely like heavy hearted, you know it’s kinda hard to put yourself in that position, but I think it’s really rewarding and eye opening. It gives girls the opportunity to see what we’re doing is making an impact. You know what cancer is, you know what chemo is, it’s different when you see it; when you see someone spending their days in the hospital hooked up to a machine on a Monday or a Tuesday..fighting a disease they didn’t deserve.”