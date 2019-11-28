MSU student killed by drunk driver in I-475 crash

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A 25-year-old Michigan State University student and a suspected drunk driver were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 475 earlier this week, police said.



Grand Blanc Township police began receiving calls at 10:53 p.m. on Monday about a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-475, according to a report by The Detroit News.



Township officers were en route when they were notified of a crash, police say both drivers died on impact.



The wrong-way driver, a 60-year-old man from Flint, struck Laura Osaer from Macomb Township.



Police have not released the identity of the man but say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.



Osaer went on to Michigan State University, where she graduated with two bachelor’s degrees in biomedical laboratory science and human biology, according to an obituary posted by her family.



She was enrolled in MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and was expected to graduate in April.



“Laura wanted to go into family medicine, and she was an advocate for women’s rights,” according to her online obituary. “Laura was an avid runner and an exercise enthusiast. Laura was a great friend, and she will be greatly missed.”