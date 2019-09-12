LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Agricultural science undergraduates can receive a half a million dollar scholarship from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The purpose of the USDA program is to provide scholarships to support undergraduate students at 1890 land-grant institutions.
The 1890 land-grant institutions are historically black universities that were established under the Second Morrill Act of 1890.
The 1890 land-grant system consists of the following 19 universities: Alabama A&M, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, South Carolina State University, Southern University, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University and West Virginia State University.
Scholarship applications are due by Friday, November 8th for awards of $500,000. The total program funding is $9,500,000.
The hope is to have students get degrees in the food and agricultural sciences as well as related fields.
19 universities eligible for $500k USDA scholarships
