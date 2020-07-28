MSU students in Holmes Hall test positive for COVID-19

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — An undisclosed number of MSU students living in Holmes Hall have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an e-mailed statement sent to Holmes Hall residents from MSU Residence Education and Housing Services Community Director Sara Bartles.

The number of students who tested positive for coronavirus was not specified in the e-mail.

The students that tested positive for coronavirus will be self-isolating.

MSU will work closely with the local health department to reach out to anyone who may have had close contact with them.

As context, close contact is defined as sustained time —more than 15 minutes — within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

If you are believed to be a close contact of someone who has tested positive, you will be contacted by the health department as part of their contact tracing protocol.

It is important to remember that incidental passing in the hallway is not considered exposure by our local health officials. However, if you have any concerns about your health, or if you experience any symptoms related to COVID-19, we ask that you contact your health care provider or Olin Health Center.

Additional information about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found on the CDC’s website, at cdc.gov/coronavirus. Information specific to MSU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a reporting of known cases connected to the university, can be found at msu.edu/coronavirus. You may also call our coronavirus hotline, 888-353-1294.