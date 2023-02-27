LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been two weeks since the shooting at Michigan State University that claimed the lives of three students and critically injured five.

Students, community members and lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol Monday to continue their call to action, for what they say is common-sense gun legislation.

“You are worth fighting for because your life matters, and your future matters, thank you for being here,” said Michigan State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou.

The rally was moved into Boji Tower across from the Capitol, due to the weather.

Activists and elected representatives rallied for what they call common sense gun legislation.

There are currently several bills in front of the Senate.

“The action is right here in Lansing, with a governor who will sign common-sense bills, a state house and state senate the new leadership the Democrats in the House and Senate will be doing hearings and having a vote, hopefully, this will be bipartisan,” said U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

With Democrats controlling state government, officials said they are hopeful for change to finally happen, and that this should not be a partisan issue.

They argue red flag laws, safe storage laws, and universal background checks should be easy choices.

“Isn’t that just common sense?” asked Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks. “Eleven of our first hundred bills introduced this session are researched and proven measures to reduce gun violence on campus, in communities, and in homes, and this is not the first time that we’ve introduced them.”

However, gun lobbyists and Republican lawmakers argue that new laws are not the solution.

But activists say they are not backing down.

“So far in 2023, there have been 58 days, and 86 mass shooting in this country,” said MSU student Charlotte Plotzke. “Our community has come together as you can see here today, to love each other, to grieve together, but now we need to fight together.”