MSU students pick up their shovels to help out during winter storm

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—“We’re hoping, we’re bridging that gap between the community and the students,” said President of UniServices at MSU, Adam Green.

Green is an MSU student, and today he put down his textbooks and picked up a shovel. It’s all a part of what he calls University Services, a group made up of other MSU students who are looking to one day become entrepreneurs, but for now, they’re picking up small everyday jobs to make a few extra bucks and help people in the community.

“You’d be surprised how hard it is to hire local contractors or it’s too expensive. The jobs are too small for these people. With students, it doesn’t really matter what size shape, or type of job it is. We’re ready we’re available,” said Green.

There are 15 students in the group, and today they shoveled more than 30 homes with a hope to soon help hundreds more. For students like Mark Basset, today he won’t just be picking up a shovel.

“I’ve got a tech help job later this afternoon. I’ve done some cleaning jobs for people, help people clean out their garages, and really, it’s just you know hard work is rewarding and it pays off,” said Basset.

Green says on this snowy day, he hopes families can relax and stay inside.

“I hope they are warm inside and having a good sip of coffee. Whatever it takes for them and for us it’s exciting just to know we can help the community and hopefully, one day can give back to students as well.”

Green says he plans to use the extra cash to help pay for food and textbooks and avoid any unnecessary debt that comes with being a college student.

