MSU students respond to new order limiting gatherings to 25 people in some East Lansing areas

The World Health Organization said the pandemic is now being driven by young people in their 20s and 30s who don’t know they have been infected.

And here in East Lansing, the Ingham County Health Dept. said it’s doing everything possible to prepare for the arrival of thousands of students in just a couple of weeks.

MSU classes start September 2 and it is causing some alarm.

“We love our Spartans. and we are of course we are welcoming them back to town but, we do need to make sure that people understand that we cannot behave as if life is normal because it’s not,” Ingham County Health Official, Linda Vail said.

Vail said some there is a significant trend in younger people getting sick with coronavirus.

“Our cases increased 400 percent in our 20-29 age group between May and June and increased 50 percent in our 0-19 age group between June and July.”

Vince Volpone is an MSU student — he said he recognizes that young people are less likely to die from the virus, but can still serve as a vehicle to transmit it.

“the problem is a lot of people my age are pretty conscious that if we do get it we’re probably not going to die if we do get the virus- but that being said we can spread it to people who have big problems”

Vail said the case increase, together with the return to classes, led her to place an order limiting outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people in some parts of East Lansing.

Residential Assistant Alexis Parsell said she welcomes the new order.

“The number one thing is safety right now. We really just want everybody to get into school,” Parsell said.

And she thinks students will make the right choices.

“I trust MSU students to think for themselves and to limit the people they are hanging out with to be able to do things down the line,” Parsall said.