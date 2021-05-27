MSU study: Caffeine doesn’t help as much as you think

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Most need a jolt of caffeine in the morning to wake up, but new research from Michigan State University’s sleep and learning lab shows it doesn’t help as much as you might think.

The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, studied almost 300 people after a night of sleep deprivation. It asked them to perform two different tasks, an easy one that simply involved paying attention — and a more challenging one that involved a series of steps that had to be done in a certain order.

According to researchers, caffeine helped the test subjects with the easy task but did very little to help with the second one.

Associate psychology professor Kimberly Fenn who led the study says, when someone is sleep deprived they cannot count on caffeine to avoid the kind of mistakes that lead to medical errors and car accidents.