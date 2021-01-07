MSU study found an increase in cardiac arrests early in the pandemic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 13,000 people in Michigan have died from COVID-19 so far, but according to a new study from Michigan State University, the pandemic could be indirectly responsible for even more deaths.

The study looked specifically at the early days of the pandemic, from March 23 to May 31 of last year. During that time, 1,854 cardiac arrests happened in Michigan outside of hospitals, which is an increase of 60 percent over the same time period in 2019.

There were also 1,400 deaths from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests during that time, which was up 40% from the previous year.

The researchers say there could be a number of causes for this increase, including the fact that people avoided seeking medical attention early in the pandemic, either because they were afraid of getting COVID-19 or they didn’t want to overwhelm hospitals.

