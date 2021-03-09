MSU to hold in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremony

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University will hold spring 2021 commencement in-person with dates to be determined.

Ceremonies scheduled for May 2021 are for the spring 2021 graduates only.

Summer 2021 grads will be invited to participate in Fall 2021 commencement.

All in-person ceremony for spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates is still in the works for a date yet to be determined.

MSU released the following information for upcoming ceremonies:

April 30-May 2, 2021: Baccalaureate Degree Ceremonies for all colleges except Veterinary Medicine. College-specific dates and times will be posted soon. The undergraduate Veterinary Medicine ceremony will take place with their college’s advanced degree ceremony on May 7.

May 7-8 and May 14, 2021: Master’s Degree, Educational Specialists, Doctoral Degree (PhD), and Medical Degrees will take place May 7-8. The Law Degree Ceremony will take place May 14. Specific dates and times will be posted soon.



