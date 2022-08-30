EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University will be celebrating the start of the school year on Tuesday with thousands of students through its annual Spartan Spectacular event.

A major component of the event is something called ‘Sparticipation,’ which will feature 600 student-led organizations.

The event that’s been a tradition at the university for 30 years will kick off at 4 p.m. on Cherry Lane Field.

Organizers say it serves as a key moment in getting students engaged on campus and building a community foundation.

The evening will kick off with students learning how to join organizations, get resources for the school year, and of course, enjoy some food along the way.

A highlight will include the dairy store, where students can get the taste of original MSU ice cream.

There will also be live performances from the Ballroom Dance Team, the Fencing Club, and many others.

At 7:30 p.m. officials will send students over to the Spartan Stadium where they can hang out, listen to music, meet coaches, meet MSU President Samuel Stanley, and more.

Event organizers say the Spartan Spectacular and Sparticipation sets students up for future success in their careers outside of the university.

“We are definitely here to get our degrees and our education, but I think student organizations, campus jobs, internships, additional research outside of classrooms, help to really synthesize and pull everything together,” said Brian Hercliff-Proffer, Assistant Director for Registered Student Organizations and Late-Night Programming. “The more they can talk about tangible experiences and things they’ve done, especially for internships, interviews for jobs after college, it will just help them immensely.”

For more information on Sparticipation click here.