EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting March 6, Michigan State University will no longer require masks in most indoor settings.

The exception is in classrooms and in academic and research labs.

Masks also still are required on CATA buses and in health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations.

In addition, masks and vaccine verification will no longer be required for all MSU athletic events as of March 6.

Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley made the announcement to students today.

You can read the entire message below: