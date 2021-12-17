MSU to require COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff, and faculty

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State is making an update to their vaccine policy.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a letter today the school will be mandating all students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot at the beginning of the spring 2022 semester.

“The high vaccination rate among our students, faculty and staff has been an essential component to what has been a successful fall semester. Combined with our face covering requirement, this has created a safer community for our students, faculty and staff to live, work and learn with fewer cases than the communities around us,” Stanley said.

More details will follow shortly.