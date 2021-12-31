MSU to return virtually for first three weeks of spring semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first few weeks of learning for this upcoming semester at Michigan State University will be virtual.

A letter from President Stanley announced the news about the decision to go virtual, after initially stating that MSU would return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.

Given this intense surge in cases, we now feel the best decision for our campus is to start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 and for at least the first three weeks of the semester. For those who were planning to move back to our residence halls next week, they will still be open and available. Some students may choose to remain in their other homes or locations during these weeks of online classes, and that is fine. For those returning to our residence halls during these three weeks, food and dining options will be available in our dining halls, and the library and IM facilities will remain open. President Samuel L. Stanley

Stanley went on to say that his team will consistently review case numbers over the first three weeks to determine future protective measures.

Though most classes will start remotely, there will be some labs and professional school programs that need to meet in person.

Students should hear from their instructors in the coming week with more details. Please reach out to your instructors closer to the Jan. 10 start date if you have any questions about the format of your class.

Staff with questions about transitioning lessons to remote formats can reach out to their college leadership or the Office of the Provost.

Updates regarding MSU’s COVID-19 protocol can be found by clicking here.

More announcements regarding vaccine and booster requirements, and we are still requiring all vaccinated students, faculty and staff to receive their booster if and when they are eligible will be updated in the coming weeks.