MSU Trustees address ongoing investigations during meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan State University Board of Trustees held their first official meeting of the year on Friday and covered everything from solar panels to the newest Spartan coach.

During public comment, speakers brought up a wide variety of issues including campus climate issues and incidents like the Wharton Center’s Black History Month display.

President Samuel Stanley says there have not been any charges filed, but employees at the Wharton Center will undergo racial sensitivity training. He also says he heard from students who says they don’t feel safe on campus and that this is an issue that should be addressed by the entire MSU community.

Going forward, he says everyone will undergo education or training related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Trustee Brianna Scott says she’s relieved to see the school take this kind of action.

“What that means to those of us that are people of color, that come from marginalized communities is something beyond words that I can express,” Scott says. “I do want to thank him for that and for all of those that are working on that committee with those efforts.”

The trustees welcomed MSU’s new football coach Mel Tucker and wished former coach Mark Dantonio well on his retirement. They also addressed concerns about other ongoing investigations.

