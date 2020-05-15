MSU Trustees meet, set to decide on tuition freeze

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Michigan State Board of Trustees is holding a regularly scheduled meeting this morning.

These are anything but regular times and the board is meeting virtually.

The Trustees are expected to approve a tuition and fee rate freeze and the selection of Teresa Woodruff.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. has already announced in a message to employees, that he is estimating around $50 million to $60 million in losses for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30. He also announced some of the steps the university is taking to address the “shortfall.”

Below is a list of actions MSU announced:

-Tightening the hiring chill and limiting the filling of vacancies

-Continuing to examine all capital projects to determine which can be paused, briefly delayed or indefinitely postponed

-Reducing or eliminating consultants wherever possible

-Continuing to limit travel

-Continuing pay reductions for executive management

-Implementing a minimum 3% budget reduction to academic and administrative units

In addition, we are considering:

-Proposing campus-wide salary reductions in a scaled manner for all other employees

-Proposing reducing MSU’s above-the-match retirement plan contributions

