MSU Trustees meet, set to decide on tuition freeze

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Michigan State Board of Trustees is holding a regularly scheduled meeting this morning.
These are anything but regular times and the board is meeting virtually.
The Trustees are expected to approve a tuition and fee rate freeze and the selection of Teresa Woodruff.
MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. has already announced in a message to employees, that he is estimating around $50 million to $60 million in losses for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30. He also announced some of the steps the university is taking to address the “shortfall.”
Below is a list of actions MSU announced:
-Tightening the hiring chill and limiting the filling of vacancies
-Continuing to examine all capital projects to determine which can be paused, briefly delayed or indefinitely postponed
-Reducing or eliminating consultants wherever possible
-Continuing to limit travel
-Continuing pay reductions for executive management
-Implementing a minimum 3% budget reduction to academic and administrative units
In addition, we are considering:
-Proposing campus-wide salary reductions in a scaled manner for all other employees
-Proposing reducing MSU’s above-the-match retirement plan contributions
