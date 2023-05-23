MSU’s first class of Peace Corps Prep Program students completed the program in the spring of 2023.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan and Michigan State University are two of the nation’s top schools for producing Peace Corps volunteers for the past 20 years.

The Peace Corps announced the list of the top 25 colleges and universities for total Peace Corps volunteers Tuesday.

U of M ranked fourth with 2,803 volunteers, and MSU ranked sixth with 2,470 volunteers.

“Demand for Peace Corps Volunteers is high given setbacks in development progress following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn in a press release Tuesday.

Eight of the top 25 schools have a Peace Corps Prep program, with MSU and U of M being among the eight schools.

MSU launched its Peace Corps Prep program in fall 2021, according to an article on MSU Today.

U of M began its Peace Corps Prep program in the fall 2017.

The Peace Corps Prep program is a collaboration between the Peace Corps and the schools to train students in the four key competencies of sector-specific skills, foreign language proficiency, intercultural competence and professional leadership.

“Students who complete the program earn a certificate and a competitive edge when applying for Peace Corps service,” said Tuesday’s press release.

Alumni from the top schools are among more than 240,000 Peace Corps volunteers who have served in 143 countries since Pres. John F. Kennedy established the agency in 1961.