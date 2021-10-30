MSU, U of M fans fill East Lansing with team spirit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — National attention and a return to large tailgating parties made today’s game extra special for many fans in East Lansing.

Campus was and still is packed today after the game.

A cold and misty start to the day could not keep people away from Spartan Stadium.

Tens of thousands of michigan state university and university of michigan fans packed msu’s campus today for a game, the whole nation is watching.

“It’s wonderful that teams like Michigan and Michigan state can you know, be in the national spot light you know. I mean, Prime TV, you got ESPN, you got Big Noon, you got everybody here to watch this game,” saids Rachel Fox, an MSU senior. “It feels very encouraging that MSU has a spot in the national attention.”

With more attention came more cars getting to campus. Fans braved that traffic in the early morning to come from around the state and country for today’s game

“I’m here from Chicago, drove in last night to Royal Oak. And we drove from Royal oak to East Lansing,” said Elizabeth Wals, an MSU alumni. “This morning I woke up at 4:30 a.m. and we left at 5:15.”

For many tailgating, even getting to their spot was a battle.

“The line to get in here on Shaw Lane was backed up all the way to Hagadorn and it was crazy. I had to wait maybe 20 minutes just to get into this structure,” Mike Ridley MSU Alumni.

COVID-19 took a lot away from a lot of people and now we are able to have these experiences again and we’re able to just have fun with each other and share that camaraderie with each other which is really great.