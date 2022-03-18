EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After spending the first 14 games of the season on the road, the Michigan State baseball team had its home-opener on Friday against Houston Baptist, who is coached by former major leaguer Lance Berkman.

The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, after Parker Edwards hit a 2-run home run in the inning. The Spartans would chip away at the deficit and tied things at three in the bottom of the 6th.

Entering the bottom of the 9th, with the game still tied at three, sophomore Dillon Kark decided to call game. The sophomore sent a ball over the left-field wall for a walk-off home run and a 4-3 for MSU.

Before the Spartans stepped to the plate in the 9th inning, coach Jake Boss Jr. told the team to get their celebration hats on.

“I heard him say, ‘everybody grab the water bottles’ and he joked about the smoothies too. Implying that we’re about to hit a walk-off, so everybody get ready to have some fun,” MSU sophomore Jack Frank said.

Boss said, “I think you have to go into the bottom of the 9th feeling pretty good with the score tied and you get the last atbat. Yeah, let’s go. Let’s get the water bottles ready.”

The walk-off home run was the first of Kark’s career and he knew it was gone off the crack of the bat.

“I just saw a fastball coming in and I knew I could put a good swing on it and I hit it out of here and knew it was gone. I just felt great to win.”