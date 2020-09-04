MSU will vote to remove name of Ku Klux Klan member from campus building

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will vote to change the name of a campus building, after an investigation reveals its namesake was a card-carrying member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Nisbet building, located at 1407 South Harrison Road, was named after Stephen S. Nisbet, a former education administrator and former member of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees in 1974. He also served as a principal and superintendent, and as the president of the Michigan Education Association.

The building currently holds the university’s Human Resources department and parts of the College of Social Science.

Attachments in the upcoming meeting’s agenda show Nisbet was a member of the Newaygo County chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920’s.

President Samuel Stanley spoke with 6 News about the investigation and upcoming resolution, saying there is no confirmed new name at this time.

“We care greatly about the campus climate of Michigan State University,” Stanley said. “We want to make sure that our buildings reflect the values of our institution, because we think having a safe, welcoming and inclusive campus is extraordinarily important.”

The next Board of Trustees meeting is September 11th at 8 a.m.