EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing.

The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the suspect left the area and the scene has been cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State University Department at 517-351-4220 or call 911.