MSU’s Jalen Nailor to declare for 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s wide receiver Jalen R. Nailor announced via Twitter on Monday that he will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nailor’s announcement makes him the fourth Spartan to declare for the NFL draft, after tight end Connor Heyward, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, and running back Kenneth Walker III.

Nailor finished his MSU career with 86 catches, 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He had a career-high game against Rutgers this season catching five passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. For that performance, he was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week and the CFPA Honorable Mention Performer of the Week. He was also named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media.

In Thursday’s bowl game he led all receivers with six catches for 108 yards.

MSU Football’s official Twitter account called Nailor “one of the best to wear the Green & White.”