MSU’s Mark Dantonio says he plans to coach the program next season

EAST LANSING —

When Michigan State’s football team opens the 2020 season next year against Northwestern on Sept. 5 at Spartan Stadium, Mark Dantonio plans on being the Spartans head coach. For weeks now many have wondered about Dantonio’s future, and today at his weekly press conference he provided some clarity.

“I can’t predict the future. If I could I guess we’d be 10-0 right now, but my intentions are to be the head football coach,” Dantonio said Tuesday. “My father always taught me to complete circles, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Michigan State is still trying to become bowl eligible (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) when it travels to Rutgers this Saturday.

Dantonio was also asked about the future of his staff, but said he will not make any decisions about changing his coaching staff until after the season.