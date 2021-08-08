Mullet make a come back at Ingham County Fair

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Business in the front and a party in the back, that’s right mullets have made a comeback and you won’t believe the ones at the Ingham County Fair today.

This is a look at the first-ever mullet contest at the Ingham County Fair. It went by age group and nearly 50 people competed. Each contestant got to show off their luscious looks. The winners included the best in each and the best overall.

Tanner Powell won best junior mullet, and best overall. He says he’s happy that he won. ” Good, I’m going to rock it forever.”

Tyler Baker took first place for the best intermediate mullet. “Winning is probably like my greatest accomplishment in life today. This is just a big day for me,” Baker said.

Trever Young won best senior mullet, and he said “I feel great, I feel like a million bucks if you ain’t first you’re last.”

On top of bragging rights, each winner received a trophy to take home.