LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are multiple cars backed up for a crash on I-496 near the Pine Street exit in Lansing.

There were at least two crashes. The first crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. and another one was reported at 2:38 p.m.

Exit 6 is closed due to the crashes.

There appears to be at least five cars that are off the road and evidently were part of a crash and multiple fire trucks on scene.